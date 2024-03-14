Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.46. 480,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $118.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

