Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,781,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.