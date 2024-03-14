Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $229.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.98. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.92 and a 12-month high of $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

