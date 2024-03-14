Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,159,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 867,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

