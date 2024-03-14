Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $352.57 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

