Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.30. 2,067,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.57 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

