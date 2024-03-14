Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.30. 2,067,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.57 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.