Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average is $229.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

