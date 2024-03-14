Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.51. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.14).
About Vanquis Banking Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.