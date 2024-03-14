Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.51. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.14).

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

