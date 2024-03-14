Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 14th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,463. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,809,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,980 shares during the period.

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 134,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.91. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

