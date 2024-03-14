VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VCI Global in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

VCI Global Price Performance

Shares of VCI Global stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

