Velas Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Velas has a market cap of $58.81 million and $1.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00078886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,567,989,031 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

