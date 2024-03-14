Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.