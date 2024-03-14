Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 6.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.35. 3,933,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,036,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.54%.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

