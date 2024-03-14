Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.59. 1,251,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,597. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.98.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

