Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.13

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 871547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

