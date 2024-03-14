Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TORVF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,292. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

