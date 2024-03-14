Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
TORVF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,292. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
