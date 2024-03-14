Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 35.1% in February

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 4,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.