Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $246.26 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $246.26 million and $28.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00012560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,032.29 or 1.00363810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00175610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 9.1291645 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $19,273,554.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.