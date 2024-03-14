W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,016.89

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,016.89 and last traded at $987.27, with a volume of 26575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $974.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.