Walter Noot Sells 5,240 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

