Walter Noot Sells 5,240 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
