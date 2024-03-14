Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,537. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $211.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

