Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JANX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of JANX opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 4.31. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 495,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

