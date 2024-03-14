Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 545,629 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 308,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

