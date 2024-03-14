Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

