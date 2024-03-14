Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

