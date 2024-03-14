Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.