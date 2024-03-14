Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

