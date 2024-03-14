West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

