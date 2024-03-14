West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,362.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

