West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $20,245,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

