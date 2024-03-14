WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

