Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $289.05 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

