WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 32,215 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 156,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

Further Reading

