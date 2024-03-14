WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 65,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 136,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

