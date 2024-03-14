WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 4,758 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

