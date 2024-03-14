Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Acquires 1,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.76 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,760.00 ($11,099.34).

Worley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96.

Worley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

