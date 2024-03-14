WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $222.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.87 million and approximately $14.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000578 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228737 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

