WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $222.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.87 million and approximately $14.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000112 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.