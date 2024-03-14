Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $11.46 billion and $1.51 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,865,160,108 coins and its circulating supply is 87,865,100,586 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,868,619,982.10071 with 87,868,606,554.5113 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13138482 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,131,808.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

