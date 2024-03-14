XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Down 5.7%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

XP Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

