Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

