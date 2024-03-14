Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.36

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 26359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

