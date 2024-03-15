1,195 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $33.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,096.36. 1,574,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,288,809. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.