1,819 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.80. 3,440,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

