1,891 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $409.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $421.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

