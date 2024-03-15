219 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,438. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.