2,386 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

