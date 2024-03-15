256 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,749.85 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,569.00 and a 12 month high of $2,775.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,508.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,206.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.