2,654 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock remained flat at $85.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

