3,000 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,166. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

