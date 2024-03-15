419 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992,873. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

